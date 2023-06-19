Turkiye v Wales TV channel, Probable Line Ups and Team News For Euro 2024 Qualifier

Turkiye take on Wales at the Samsun stadium in the Euro 2024 qualification Group D Match Day 4 clash at the Samsun Stadium on Monday at 19:45 GMT.

The Turkish national team head into the game in high spirits after narrowly defeating Latvia 3-2 away with a last-gasp goal from Irfan Can Kahveci to move into first place in the group with six points after three games.

Wales meanwhile, suffered a shock 4-2 defeat at home against Armenia to suffer a blow in their bid for a place in the European Championships.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match will be shown live on S4C, with coverage starting at 7:20pm. S4C’s feed can be streamed live from BBC iPlayer and from the S4C app.

Additionally, for viewers in Turkey the game will be broadcast on TRT 1.

The match is also being broadcasted on Viaplay 2 with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Team News

Wales will be without Ben Davies who stayed in the UK for the birth of his first child and Kieffer Moore is suspended after being sent off against Armenia.

Turkiye have no injury concerns or suspensions. Head coach Stefan Kurtz is expected to field a similar side to the team that beat Latvia. Baris Alper could start after an impressive performance off the bench against Latvia.

Turkiye vs Wales Probable Lineups

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT

Stadium: Samsun Stadium

Turkiye: Mert, Zeki, Merih, Abdülkerim, Ferdi, Salih, Orkun, Cengiz, Hakan, Kerem, Barış Alper

Wales: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Williams, Fox, Ampadu, Ramsey, James, Johnson, Cullen, Wilson.