Two Turkish Clubs Interested in Man United Outcast

Mason Greenwood is unlikely to continue his career in England after a handful of clubs have been scared off by the backlash over the possibility of him returning to the game according to The Sun.

Per the source, newsthat United were considering bringing him back into the fold was met with widespread condemnation, and it is understood that this has led to other clubs being reluctant to take a chance on him.

But he does have interest from Turkiye. Besiktas are one of two Turkish clubs interested in signing Greenwood, but they are also likely to be concerned about the negative publicity surrounding him.

Turkish clubs do have until 15 September to complete a move as the transfer window runs later.

Any deal for Greenwood is likely to be a loan, as clubs will be wary of signing him permanently given that he has been out of the game for over a year.

If United are unable to find a club for Greenwood, they may be forced to pay him off his £75,000-a-week contract.

Greenwood is disappointed by the decision to push him out of United, but he is now facing the prospect of having to start his career over abroad.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape, assault, and coercive control.

The charges against him were dropped in February 2023, but he was still suspended by United.

United conducted their own investigation and decided to part ways with Greenwood.

Greenwood is still under contract with United until 2025.

If United cannot find a club for Greenwood, they may be forced to pay him £8 million in compensation to cover his contract.