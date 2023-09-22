UEFA Europa Conference League – Fred Assists Fenerbahce, Cenk Tosun Rescues Besiktas

Fenerbahce and Beşiktaş got off to good starts int he UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Black Eagles held Club Brugge to a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydel Stadium, meanwhile the Yellow Canaries smashed Nordsjaelland 3-1 at home.

Club Brugge did create most the chances in their game but could not find a way past Mert Gunok who put in a heroic display in goal.

It took until the 77th minute for Hans Vanaken to finally find the back of the net for the home side but it was not enough as Cenk Tosun equalised in the final minutes to bag the visitors an important away point.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, cruised past Nordsjaelland despite manager Ismail Kartal heavily rotating the side.

Fred did start and was the star of the show yet again. The midfielder has played six times in all competitions since joining from Manchester United and his side have won all the games he has played in.

The Brazilian provided two assists last night, setting up two Miguel Crespo and Michy Batshuayi.

All the Matchday 1 results

Group A: LOSC Lille 2-0 Olimpija Ljubljana, Slovan Bratislava 2-1 KÍ Klaksvík

Group B: Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-2 Breidablik, Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Gent

Group C: Viktoria Plzeň 1-0 Ballkani, Dinamo Zagreb 5-1 Astana

Group D: Club Brugge 1-1 Beşiktaş, Lugano 0-0 Bodø/Glimt

Group E: Legia 3-2 Aston Villa, Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar

Group F: Genk 2-2 Fiorentina, Ferencváros 3-1 Čukarički

Group G: Frankfurt 2-1 Aberdeen, HJK 2-3 PAOK

Group H: Ludogorets 4-0 Spartak Trnava, Fenerbahçe 3-1 Nordsjælland

All times CET

Group A: Olimpija Ljubljana vs Slovan Bratislava (18:45), KÍ Klaksvík vs Lille (18:45)

Group B: Breidablik vs Zorya Luhansk (18:45), Gent vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (18:45)

Group C: Astana vs Viktoria Plzeň (16:30), Ballkani vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)

Group D: Bodø/Glimt vs Club Brugge (18:45), Beşiktaş vs Lugano (18:45)

Group E: AZ Alkmaar vs Legia (21:00), Aston Villa vs Zrinjski (21:00)

Group F: Fiorentina vs Ferencváros (21:00), Čukarički vs Genk (21:00)

Group G: PAOK vs Eintracht Frankfurt (21:00), Aberdeen vs HJK (21:00)

Group H: Nordsjælland vs Ludogorets (21:00), Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahçe (21:00)