Not ‘Perfect’ – UEFA President Ceferin Accepts Criticism Over Champions League Final

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has accepted that not everything was perfect for fans at the Champions League finals in Istanbul and Paris.

Ceferin spoke at the opening of the four-day European Football Fans Congress in Manchester on Monday. He said that Uefa was aware of the problems that some fans experienced in Istanbul, including long queues for transport and a lack of water.

“Given what some of you experienced recently, I would understand if I got a cold reception tonight,” he said.

“We are well aware that in Istanbul not everything was perfect. I am certainly not playing down the problems encountered by some.

“But let us continue working together to improve what can we improve.

“I’m thinking in particular transport links to and from stadium, the hosting of the stadium supporters and access to water and toilets for everyone.”

Ceferin also apologized for the chaotic scenes in Paris last year, when Liverpool fans were teargassed before the final. He said that Uefa bore “primary responsibility” for the problems in Paris and that it was “remarkable” that no one was killed.

Ceferin said that Uefa was working to improve the fan experience at future finals. He said that Wembley will host the Champions League final in 2024 and that Germany will host the European Championships in the same year. He said that these finals will be a “unique experience” for fans.

Ceferin also addressed the issue of fan behavior. He said that Uefa must “rid ourselves of idiots” who discredit both football and the fans. He said that these fans pour out hate towards football officials, referees, Uefa staff, federations, and leagues.

Ceferin said that these fans are “fans like you” and that they “make mistakes like you and me.” He said that he will never accept the kind of threats and intimidation and violence that some people are subjected to.

Ceferin’s comments were welcomed by fans’ groups. They said that it was important for Uefa to acknowledge the problems that fans had experienced at recent finals. They also said that it was important for Uefa to take action to improve the fan experience at future finals.