Versatile and exciting defender would be a good defensive option for Chelsea

Chelsea are without a doubt one of the most actively linked club to players of different pedigree so far this winter window.

After the Blues transfer ban was recently lifted, Frank Lampard will be free to spend for the first time as Blues boss.

Lampard has already issued several statements of intent over January business – if he can find the right player, and work has been going on behind the scenes to identify targets despite the initial ban.

There is still time for comings and goings at Stamford Bridge after a quiet summer where academy products came to the fore and previous loanees were welcomed back into the first-team picture.

Lampard seems eager to bring in a winger or striker seeing as Chelsea’s goal threat having dried up somewhat during their run of five defeats in the space of eight Premier League games in recent weeks as per Skysports.

While Chelsea fans can be optimistic about some new signings, Lampard has played down the idea of a marquee signing this window. With the likes of Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha being some big names that have been linked to the Blues of recent.

“I’m calm about this window. We don’t see so much great business in January. If it’s there to be done it’s right for the club and that’s a conversation for me and upstairs. I don’t think we’ll go crazy just because the ban has been lifted.” Lampard was quoted as saying ahead of the January window.

Chelsea’s young players have stepped up, leaving only two, perhaps three areas the squad needs serious support – left-back, a right-sided attacker and possibly a centre-back.

Of all those three areas aforementioned, the most pressing area with much focus for Chelsea should be the left-back position.

Chelsea have been linked with a January move for Leicester’s Ben Chilwell – and what a signing that would be if they can make that happen.

The Blues have found themselves dependent on Marcos Alonso this season due to Emerson Palmieri’s injury problems.

And while the Spaniard offers a potent attacking threat, he is often found wanting in the defensive department when up against high-quality wingers.

In recent weeks, Cesar Azpilicueta has moved over to left-back, with 19-year-old defender Reece James filling in at right-back, such is Lampard’s problem.

The fact of the matter is that Chelsea have just two senior left-backs, and one of them continues to look sub-par.

As mentioned, Ben Chilwell would be a good addition for Lampard and Chelsea but it remains to be seen whether the defender is actually available for sale. Asides the obvious fact that it will take quite a hefty fee to acquire his services, Leicester City are doing well so far this season and it would ideally make no sense to sell one of their top performers mid-way through the season.

One option Chelsea can surely consider is Istanbul Basaksehir’s Aziz Behich. The Australian born defender has found himself surplus to requirements with his Turkish side and would relish a move to a team like Chelsea. As per Whoscored, Behich has only played 328 minutes of action so far this season and would be eager to get more minutes under his belt.

However, despite game time coming scarce for the Australian, the 29-year-old has impressed whenever he had the chance, averaging 1.3 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game as per Whoscored. The desire from Behich to get more game time makes a move for appealing for both parties. Valued at only €3.80m as per Transfermarkt, trusted Australian betting sites are strongly backing a possible move to happen in this window should Chelsea decide to make a concrete move.

What makes Behich a splendid option is the versatility he offers as a defender. Being able to play effectively as a left-winger and at the left-back position, he offers that sense of balance in attack and defence a Marcos Alonso doesn’t offer. Behich also possesses great pace which would make him a threat on the flanks and offer more width in attack for Chelsea, creating chances and good crosses for the likes of Tammy Abraham and a host of others to capitalize on.

Moreso, the Socceroo star has a great deal of experience that will come in handy for Lampard and Chelsea. While he might not necessarily start games as a first-choice option for the Blues, Behich would be the ideal backup for Chelsea to be able to call upon for other competitions.

Asides the all-important Premier League, Chelsea are still in Europe’s most elite competition (Champions League) alongside the FA Cup and Frank Lampard would need as much personnel to call upon as possible. The young lads have stepped up for Chelsea so far this season but yet again recent showings have indicated the Blues lineup needs a proper blend of youth and experience. which would clearly fit those shoes.

It remains to be seen whether Lampard would rather go for a more known Ben Chilwell but if Chelsea are looking for a good bargain, Behich is one defender that would make sense for the club.