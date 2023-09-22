Vincenzo Montella Appointed New Turkish National Team Manager

Vincenzo Montella was officially named the new manager of Turkiye on Thursday by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), after firing Stefan Kuntz.

Montella, 49, was picked for the job to bring a modern approach but also due to having experience in Turkish football.

The Italian coached Turkish club Adana Demirspor for two years until June this year.

Adana punched above their weight under the stewardship of Montella establishing themselves as one of the most exciting sides in the league.

Montella was praised for his tactical game and also for developing several Turkish players including Yunus Akgun who is now at Leicester City.

The Italian coach will sign a three-year contract with Turkiye and has officially been announced by the Turkish federation.

A Millî Takımımızın yeni teknik direktörü Vincenzo Montella, Riva’da! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/SdXQrON29P — Türkiye #BizimÇocuklar 🇹🇷 (@MilliTakimlar) September 21, 2023

Kuntz’s was sacked this week after a disappointing string of results culminating with a 4-2 defeat against Japan after which he slammed his players.

Montella is known for his attacking style of play and his ability to develop young players. He will be hoping to lead Turkey to success in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and beyond.

Turkey will host Croatia in their next Euro 2024 qualifier on Oct. 12.