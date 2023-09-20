Vincenzo Montella Frontrunner to Become Turkish National Team Manager

Former Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is the favorite to replace Stefan Kuntz as the manager of the Turkish national team according to Calciomercato.

Montella recently left Turkish Super Lig club Adana Demirspor by mutual consent, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has been tracking him closely.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The Italian manager is at the top of the TFF’s wishlist ahead of next year’s UEFA European Championships.

Montella impressed during his time managing in the Super Lig and knows Turkish football well as a result, he also developed players such as Yunus Akgun and Ozan Tuna.

Kuntz was sacked after Turkey drew against Armenia and lost 4-2 to Japan in the recent international break.

According to Italian football website Calciomercato, the TFF has already contacted Montella about the job.

Montella is impressed by his two-season spell at Demirspor, and he is also familiar with the language and culture of Turkey.

Montella is currently evaluating the terms of the deal, which have not yet been disclosed.

The former Roma striker is said to prefer coaching a club to a country, but he is interested in the prospect of managing a football-rich nation like Turkey.

Turkey are in a good position to qualify for next year’s European Championships, with 10 points alongside Croatia at the top of Group D.

However, Armenia and Wales are close behind with seven points each.

Montella’s response to the TFF’s offer is expected in the coming days.