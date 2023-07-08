West Ham Interested in Signing €18m Rated Atalanta Defender

West Ham United are interested in signing Atalanta defender Merih Demiral, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 24-year-old Turkish international has been a regular for Atalanta since joining the club from Juventus in 2021.

West Ham scouted Demiral last season and are now ready to make a move in the summer transfer window.

Demiral is a versatile defender who can play at center-back or right-back, the 1.91m tall defender is dominant in the air and not afraid of a tackle.

Atalanta want €18m for Demiral, the club do not want to take a major loss on the defender they paid €20m for from Juventus last summer.

The Serie A side could however, be open to negotiations as they want to part ways.

Demiral would be a significant signing for West Ham who are in the market for defensive reinforcements.

He would add experience and quality to their defense having played for several years in the Serie A and for the Turkiye national team.

The 25-year-old signed a permanent with Atalanta last summer joining from Juventus. He has made 70 appearances for the club in all competitions and has 39 international caps.

Demiral made 28 appearances in the Serie A last season but fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign starting less often and is keen on a move to the Premier League.