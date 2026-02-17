“A Childhood Dream”: Ilkay Gundogan Set to Lead Galatasaray Against Juventus in Champions League Showdown

For İlkay Gündoğan, the UEFA Champions League has always been a tournament of destiny. After famously lifting the trophy as Manchester City’s captain in Istanbul back in 2023, the 35-year-old midfielder is back in the knockout stages—but this time, he is wearing the colors of his childhood idols.

Ahead of Galatasaray’s critical knockout phase play-off against Juventus this Tuesday, Gündoğan sat down with UEFA to reflect on his storied journey and his mission to bring continental success to the Turkish giants.

Fulfilling a Lifelong Ambition

Gündoğan’s move to Galatasaray last summer was more than just a transfer; it was the completion of a circle that began in his youth.

“I achieved one of my biggest childhood dreams,” Gündoğan admitted. “I grew up idolizing this club and its players. To now wear this shirt and play in this stadium, in front of these incredible fans, is something that felt completely unrealistic when I was a young boy.”

Despite his age and a trophy cabinet that includes every major club honor, the veteran midfielder insists the magic of European nights hasn’t faded. “I still get goosebumps walking out for a Champions League game. It is the pinnacle of club football.”

The Captain’s Blueprint: From Manchester to Istanbul

Gündoğan’s path to the podium was not easy. After suffering heartbreak in the 2013 and 2021 finals, his victory with Manchester City in Istanbul felt like a scripted ending. Now, he aims to use that experience to guide a Galatasaray squad that is still finding its feet at the highest level.

“The story for me personally could not have been better, lifting that trophy in Istanbul as captain,” he recalled. “Now, it’s about leading by example. In this competition, success only comes if the entire team is connected. You have to be perfect both offensively and defensively because the level of organization among the elite teams is so high.”

The Juventus Challenge

Galatasaray’s journey through the league phase included an emotional return to Manchester to face Gündoğan’s former side, an experience he believes was vital for the squad’s growth.

“Playing against a City side that is always a title contender was a great lesson for us,” Gündoğan explained. “We have many players in their first or second year in this competition. We have to collect those memories and use them to beat a very strong Juventus side.”

As the “Lions” prepare for the first leg, Gündoğan is treating the tie with the intensity of a final. “It’s the knockout stage now; every match is do-or-die. We are confident that if we perform at our best, we have the quality to overcome Juventus and progress to the next round.”

Gündoğan’s Champions League Impact

Category Stats / Milestone

Debut 2011/12 (with Borussia Dortmund)

CL Titles 1 (2023 – Captain of Manchester City)

Current Role Central Midfield “Engine” for Galatasaray

Next Opponent Juventus (Knockout Play-off)