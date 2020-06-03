Adidas axe Arsenal star Mesut Ozil from £22m deal over reported ‘public image’ concerns

Adidas will end Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £22million sponsorship deal at the end of the season.

The player of Turkish origin will see his current deal with the sportswear giant expire in the summer.

According to Bild, Adidas have decided against renewing his sponsorship contract.

The source states that the 31-year-old’s public image could have impacted the decision.

Ozil retired from international football in 2018 after accusing the German FA of racism.

The playmaker claimed he was made a scapegoat for Germany’s poor performance at World Cup 2018 after meeting up with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has also been vocal in raising awareness of the plight of the Uyghur community in China.

Arsenal who have been trying to target the Chinese market distanced themselves from the comments.

The New York Times have reported that the Chinese government is committing ethnic cleansing in Xinjiang and leaked a 400 page report regarding the situation.

The leaked government documents added to the body of evidence about the vast system of internment camps, which are holding more than a million Uighurs and Turkic Muslims.