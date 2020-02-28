Agent hints Mesut Ozil could sign Arsenal contract extension, opens up against Emirates future

Mesut Ozil has been closely linked with an Arsenal exit over the past few months.

Ozil has however, repeatedly underlined that he will be staying on at the north London based outfit.

His agent Dr Erkut Sogut also revealed that Ozil will not be leaving. In fact, he claimed that the playmaker of Turkish origin could end up extending his contract.

Sogut made it clear that they will consider staying on at Arsenal if a contract extension is offered.

“I look at every option, I need to maximize and get the best contract for him,” he told the Independent.

“The options are coming in now. Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal.

“Maybe he has a good end to the season and good next season and the club offers him a new contract.

“It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut.

“If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it.”

Sogut also stated that Ozil will definitely not be leaving Arsenal before his current contract ends putting to bed rumors of an imminent Emirates exit.

“He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it’s not a bad situation,” Sogut added.

“And he will have probably a hundred million followers on the social media side at that time, his marketing will be bigger by that time.

“And he’s 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years.”

Ozil’s current deal runs until 2021.

The 31-year-old is currently the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad earning approximately £350,000 per-week.

Ozil struggled for playing time under former manager Unai Emery earlier this season but managed to get himself back in the side following the appointment of Mikel Arteta.