Agent makes frank statement about Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal future

Mesut Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut has made a frank statement about the future of the Arsenal playmaker.

Ozil has been linked with an Emirates exit but Sogut underlined that Ozil is ‘really happy’ at Arsenal.

“I have said it before and I am saying it again that he [Ozil] is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He is still has a contract to go and there is no change,” Sogut said.

“We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

Ozil is under contract at Arsenal until 2021 but the Premier League is currently suspended.

There is uncertainty over what this means for existing contracts.

There is ambiguity over when the league will resume and whether contracts will be extended to reflect the coronavirus disruptions.

As things stand the FA Board agreed to postpone the league until ‘no earlier than 30 April’ but that will depend on the Covid-19 situation at the time.

Under usual conditions the FA’s Rule and Regulations stipulate that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season” but that will not apply this season.

The limit for completion of the league will be extended indefinitely.

The playmaker of Turkish origin is currently healthy and well in self-isolation in London.