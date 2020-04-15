Alex Iwobi makes admission over whether Arsenal star Mesut Ozil works hard

Alex Iwobi made an admission over whether Mesut Ozil works hard in an Instagram Q&A session.

Iwobi spent four years playing alongside Ozil during his time at Arsenal so he is probably more qualified than most to give insight.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has regularly been criticized by sections of the media and fans for his work ethic.

Ozil’s languid style and body language give off the impression that he is not as committed as his teammates at times.

Iwobi has, however, moved to dispel what he believes is an incorrect description of his ex-teammate.

The Nigeria international actually feels that Ozil is hard working but that because of his body language people think he isn’t.

Iwobi said: “He was crazy. Obviously, because of his body language, people think he’s not working hard. But he actually works hard, people judge it wrong.”

Ozil struggled for playing time under Unai Emery earlier this season but has enjoyed first-team action since Mikel Arteta took charge.

The 31-year-old was a first-team star until the league was postponed due to the coronavirus disruptions.