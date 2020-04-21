Ally McCoist claims Arsenal ‘snitch’ is trying to make Mesut Ozil look bad over wage dispute

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was embroiled in a highly publicized pay dispute today in the UK media.

The Daily Mail reported that Ozil was one of only three Arsenal players that refused to take a 12.5% pay cut.

The other names were not mentioned but Ozil who earns a reported £350,000 per-week faced a furious backlash from sections of the media.

'Shame on you Mesut Ozil.' 'This is why some players get a bad rap.' Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil, who earns £350,000 a week, has refused to join his teammates in taking a 12.5% pay cut. @piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/P48IW04zWT — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 21, 2020

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist believes that Ozil was setup by a ‘snitch’ inside the Arsenal camp to make him look bad.

McCoist believes it was ‘completely out of order’ that a private conversation over a wage cut was made public.

He told talkSPORT: “It tells you about the quality of teammate you’re dealing with because you’ve effectively got a snitch. And no matter what you think about Mesut Ozil, it’s completely out of order that a private conversation over a wage reduction has been made public.

“It’s been made public for a reason, to make him look bad. Taking the issue of a wage reduction to one side, straight away he’s got a problem with someone in that dressing room or somebody at that club.

“I’ve read so many good things about Mesut Ozil and what he’s done for charities all over the place. I think it says more about what’s going on inside Arsenal at this moment in time.

“Could you imagine a story like that coming out of Liverpool or Man City at this moment in time regarding one of their players? It just wouldn’t because they are solid as a unit, solid as a team and I think it tells you more about Arsenal and his standing in the dressing room that someone has tried to damage him.”

Ozil has yet to comment on the issue but it must be pointed out that he is involved in several charity projects and does a lot of work to help people in need.

I covered this in an article on the playmaker of Turkish origin which you can read here: The Secret Life Of Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil

Due to the Premier League being suspended due to coronavirus disruptions players have been asked to take a pay cut to help clubs who could face financial trouble the longer the pause in play continues.

Ozil is currently in self-isolation in his north London home with his wife Amine and daughter Eda.