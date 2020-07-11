Anakragucu vs Galatasaray: How to watch Turkish football, Super Lig match preview & probable line-ups

Galatasaray take on Ankaragucu at the 19 Mayis stadium in the Turkish capital hoping to turn around their rotten Super Lig form.

The Lions headed into the restart as favorites. Afterall, Fatih Terim was the only manager in the title race who had won a league title, Galatasaray were reigning champions for the past two seasons and compared to their opposition had a team made up of winners.

But football is rarely so simple as the Yellow-Reds have found out.

But few expected Galatasaray to be this bad. To put it in perspective, the Istanbul giants head into the Ankaragucu clash in the worst form in the entire league.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the derby depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD 1 in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 16:30 GMT on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Preview

Galatasaray take on last-placed Ankaragucu but as I mentioned earlier they are actually in worse form. Not that the home side have been great. Winning just one of their last five games. In fact, it is looking unlikely that they make it out of the bottom three.

Ankaragucu have to close a six-point gap with 15th placed Rizespor in just three games. Not impossible but very difficult.

Galatasaray will be missing star goalkeeper Fernando Muslera through injury, Sofiane Feghouli is suspended and Radamel Falcao is a doubt.

There is no denying the Lions are in dreadful form and they are out of the title race but there is still everything to play for. Booking a place in the Champions League is still possible as Trabzonspor have been suspended from European competition next season.

What that means is – considering Trabzonspor and Basaksehir take the top two spots – a third-placed finish would guarantee a Champions League spot. And with just two points separating Galatasaray from a third-placed finish there is still everything to play for.

As bad as the visitors have been, Ankaragucu are just awful and I expect Galatasaray to put an end to their dismal run.

Prediction: Galatasaray Draw No Bet