Ancelotti Could Give Arda Guler Bigger Role at Real Madrid This Season

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is impressed with Arda Guler’s performances in training and plans to give him important playing time this season.

Guler, 18, joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in January and has been one of the standout players in pre-season.

He is known for his dribbling skills and vision, and Ancelotti has been particularly impressed with his ability to supply the final pass according to Relevo.

Ancelotti has said that Guler has won the respect of both the coaching staff and the squad, and he is now planning on giving him important playing time this season.

“We are very happy. What has arrived improves the quality of the squad,” Ancelotti said.

“Fran Garcia improves the left back spot, where we had problems last season.

“With Joselu we have more in the aerial game in the rival area, where we also suffered. Guler is very talented. He is very young and I think the fans will enjoy him.”

Of course, preseason should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but the noises coming out of the Real Madrid camp are unusually positive about such a young player.

