Anfield Showdown: Injury-Hit Liverpool Face “Win or Out” Second Leg Against Galatasaray

The famous European nights at Anfield face their ultimate test this Wednesday as Liverpool welcome Turkish giants Galatasaray for a high-stakes Champions League Round of 16 decider.

Trailing 1-0 after a bruising first leg in Istanbul, the six-time winners must secure a victory on home turf or face a premature exit from elite European competition. The stakes could not be higher for Arne Slot’s men, who are looking to salvage a season that hit another roadblock on Sunday following a disappointing 1-1 domestic draw against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side.

The Casualty Ward: Major Absentees

Liverpool’s quest for a comeback is significantly hampered by a growing list of long-term injuries that have depleted Slot’s squad depth.

Alexander Isak: The club’s £125 million marquee signing remains unavailable as he recovers from a broken leg sustained in December. While the Swedish international has recently returned to light training on the grass, a competitive return is not expected until at least mid-April.

The Season-Ending List: Midfield anchor Wataru Endo (ankle) and promising right-back Conor Bradley (knee) are both officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign. They are joined in the treatment room by teenage defender Giovanni Leoni, who is still rehabilitating from a debut ACL injury and aiming for a 2026-27 return.

Disciplinary Tightrope

While the Reds have no players currently serving suspensions, a looming disciplinary crisis hangs over the squad. Defensive lynchpin Virgil van Dijk, along with Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, are all just one yellow card away from a mandatory one-match ban. Should any of the trio be cautioned on Wednesday, they would be ineligible for a potential quarter-final first leg.

The Task at Hand

The math is simple for the Merseysiders: they must win. Following the abolition of the away goals rule, a 1-0 victory for Liverpool would send the game to extra time, while any two-goal margin would see them through to the next phase.

However, they face a Galatasaray side high on confidence and buoyed by a domestic victory over the weekend. Without the roar of their own traveling supporters due to UEFA restrictions, the Turkish side will rely on their narrow aggregate lead and the clinical threat of Victor Osimhen to silence the Anfield crowd.