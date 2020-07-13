Ankaragucu 1-0 Galatasaray: Lions suffer shock Super Lig defeat

Galatasaray lost 1-0 against Ankaragucu at the Eryaman stadium in the Super Lig on Monday.

The Lions headed into the clash with the worst form in the league, worse even relegation battlers Ankaragucu.

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim gave 17-year-old Emin Bayram the captain’s armband but he ended up giving away the penalty which resulted in his side’s demise.

Scarione scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot to give the last-placed side in the league a victory that may just give them a glimmer of hope.

Galatasaray rarely troubled the visitors and never looked like scoring.

The reigning champions have been in terrible form since the league restart.

Fatih Terim’s side have picked up just two points out of a possible 18 in their last six games.

Galatasaray blew another chance to close the gap with 3rd placed Sivasspor.

A 3rd placed finish would be enough to book a place in the Champions League this season due to Trabzonspor being suspended from European competition.

The Yellow-Reds are no longer in the title race and even a top-four finish looks in doubt. If Besiktas win today they will open up a four-point gap ahead of 5th placed Galatasaray.

Ankaragucu 1-0 Galatasaray

Stadium: Eryaman

Referee: Atilla Karaoğlan, Esat Sancaktar, Samet Çavuş

MKE Ankaragücü: Friedrich, Kitsiou, Kulusic, Pazdan, Pinto, Michalak (90+3 Atila Turan), Faty, Lukasik, Lobjanidze (min. 74 İlhan Parlak), Scarione (min. 82 Sedat Ağçay), Orgill (90+3 Rivas)

Galatasaray: Okan Kocuk, Linnes, Marcao, Emin Bayram, Saracchi, Ömer Bayram (min. 77 Sekidika), Seri (min. 89 Ahmet Çalık), Taylan Antalyalı (min. 77 Mariano), Belhanda (min. 77 Selçuk İnan), Emre Akbaba (min. 89 Yunus Akgün), Adem Büyük

Goals: min. 62 Scarione (Penalty) (MKE Ankaragücü)