Arda Guler Returns to Real Madrid Training Ahead of Schedule Before Atletico Madrid Derby

Real Madrid had two surprises for the training session ahead of the Atletico Madrid derby clash on Friday according to Marca.

Vinicius Junior and Arda Güler, who had both been ruled out with injuries, both trained with the rest of the squad.

Güler who has recovered from a knee injury was not expected to return to team training until Monday.

He has been doing individual training and working on his fitness in the gym but has returned quicker than expected.

Vinicius has been included in the Atleti squad but Güler has been left out. Carlo Ancelotti does not want to risk the youngster after just returning from injury.

Real Madrid Squad

Goalkeeper: Lunin, Kepa, Fran

Defence: Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V. Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy

Midfield: Bellingham, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos

Attack: Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Vinicius Junior has been out for nearly a month with a minor muscle tear, while Güler has been out since mid-July after a meniscus injury – he was expected to undergo surgery but did not end up going under the knife.

Güler was expected to be in contention to make his Real debut mid week in the La Liga clash against Las Palmas.

If he misses that game Real will then play Girona away next weekend.