Crystal Palace have officially punched their ticket to the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, surviving a testing night at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Despite a 2-1 defeat in the second leg, the Eagles progressed with a 4-2 aggregate victory, setting up a high-profile managerial clash with Arda Turan.

Sarr Provides Early Breathing Room

The South Londoners entered the match with a comfortable three-goal cushion, and they extended that lead just seven minutes in. Ismaila Sarr was the quickest to react in the box, firing home an early opener that seemingly ended the contest as an aggregate spectacle.

Fiorentina’s Spirited Response

Refusing to wave the white flag, the Italian hosts rallied in front of their home support. Albert Gudmundsson leveled the score on the night from the penalty spot in the 30th minute, injecting fresh belief into the “Viola.”

The momentum shifted further in the 53rd minute when Cher Ndour produced a moment of pure magic, rifling a sensational long-distance strike into the back of the net. While the 2-1 result gave Fiorentina the win on the night, Oliver Glasner’s disciplined defense held firm for the remainder of the match to protect their overall lead.

Tactical Duel: Glasner vs. Arda Turan

The semi-final stage now presents a fascinating narrative as Crystal Palace prepares to face Shakhtar Donetsk, led by the iconic former Turkish international Arda Turan.

Turan has earned plaudits across Europe this season for his tactical evolution at Shakhtar, and his meeting with Palace represents a clash of two of the tournament’s most exciting projects. Much like his compatriot Arda Güler—who has been making global headlines for Real Madrid this week—Turan is flying the flag for Turkish football on the European touchline.

The semi-final first legs are scheduled for April 30, with the return matches on May 7.