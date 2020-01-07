Arda Turan Set For Barcelona Return After Having Basaksehir Contract Terminated

Arda Turan is set to return to Barcelona after having his contract terminated by Basaksehir.

Turan was on loan at the Super Lig outfit after joining on a two-and-a-half season deal from Barcelona in 2016.

The Istanbul based side terminated Turan’s contract early by mutual consent after a meeting between the club president and former Turkey international.

Turan and Basaksehir parted ways on good terms according to statements released by both player and the club.

The Basaksehir statement revealed that Turan met with club president Goksel Gumusdag and made a request to leave the club.

“Ardan Turan met Mr Goksel Gumusdag yesterday and requested permission to leave the club. Gumusdag agreed and terminated the experienced footballer’s contract.”

Turan also released a statement on his official social media accounts regarding his Basaksehir exit.

The 31-year-old thanked Basaksehir and the club president and stated that he was allowed to leave after meeting Gumusdag.

Turan is still under contract at Barcelona where he will return unless he finds a new club to join on a loan or permanent deal.

The experienced midfielder has been linked with a move to Galatasaray in the Turkish media but the Lions have denied the rumors.