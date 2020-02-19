Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil and Podolski topped Klinsmann’s transfer shortlist

Former Germany national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann wanted to bring Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil to Hertha Berlin during the January transfer window.

Klinsmann was in charge at Hertha for just 10 weeks but decided to walk away from the job citing a lack of support from the club.

Hertha spent over €77 million during the January transfer window however, Klinsmann clearly was not satisfied with the recruits.

According to reports from Bild in Germany, Klinsmann wanted to sign Mesut Ozil.

The report goes only state that the German tactician also targeted Lukas Podolski, Mario Götze, Julian Draxler as well as Emre Can.

Podolski ended up joining Antalyaspor, Emre Can moved to Dortmund while Ozil opted to stay put at Arsenal.

Ozil played a starring role during the Gunners 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is expected to feature when Arsenal take on Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday night.