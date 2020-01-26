Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil linked with surprise move away from club

MLS outfit DC United are preparing a bid for Arsenal star playmaker Mesut Ozil according to a report from the Washington Post.

Turkish Football recently revealed that Mesut Ozil has already undertaken business dealings with DC United, with his coffee chain 39 Steps opening a branch at the Audi Find stadium.

The former Germany international has set his sights on a move to the USA after his spell in the Premier League comes to an end.

Per the Washington Post, DC United are looking to recruit Ozil as a replacement for Wayne Rooney, who returned to England at the tail end of 2019.

DC United have a free designated player spot open and believe the former Real Madrid star is the ideal man to fill it.

However, Mesut Ozil has recently regained his place in Arsenal’s starting eleven following the appointment of Mikel Arteta in place of Unai Emery.

Ozil earns approximately £350,000 per week at Arsenal and has over a year remaining on his contract with the Gunners.

Arsenal are back in action on Monday evening when they take on an out-of-form Bournemouth in the FA Cup.