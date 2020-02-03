Arsenal Blocked Mesut Ozil Exit In January After Receiving Deadline Day Offer

Arsenal blocked Mesut Ozil leaving on a deadline day move to Qatar according to the Mirror.

Per the source, the Gunners could have sold Ozil in January after an unnamed Qatari club made a bid for the playmaker of Turkish origin.

The 31-year-old has been given a starring role in the team following Mikel Arteta being appointed manager.

Ozil had previously struggled for playing time earlier in the season under the stewardship of form manager Unai Emery.

Arsenal reportedly did not want to let Ozil go despite the player reportedly being open to a move.

The report also claims that Arteta would have given the move the green light to free up the club’s wage bill.

The Arsenal hierarchy blocked the move as they would not have been able to find a replacement.

Turkish-Football understands that Ozil is actually happy at Arsenal and that he does not plan to leave.

Additionally, the star playmaker sees his long-term future as being in the MLS not in the Arab gulf.

The 31-year-old is likely to see his contract out at the north London club – which he underlined in a recent interview with beIN Turkey.

Ozil said: “I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next.

“I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Ozil ended up making his 250th appearance for the north London based outfit. He has scored 32 goals and provided 57 assists.