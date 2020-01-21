Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Gives Frank Mesut Ozil Assessment

Mesut Ozil has seen his playing time increase under Mikel Arteta starting in six successive games since he replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal manager.

Ozil has however, yet to score or provide an assist with Arteta in charge.

Despite this Arteta is happy with what he has seen from Ozil and believes he will improve this record in the future.

Arteta revealed that he feels the playmaker of Turkish origin has actually been unlucky and could easily have had more assists and goals.

“The demands that we have to put on him are to make the difference every single game,” Arteta explained. “To do that he needs the right structure and players around him to help him to do that.

“I think he could have had more assists and probably more goals in the games he has played under me which has been a little bit unlucky but overall I think that his performance has improved a lot.”

Ozil has two assists in 17 games in all competitions this term and has featured in just 13 Premier League games – primarily due to his lack of playing time under Emery.

Arsenal take on London rivals Chelsea today in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge stadium.

The Blues beat Arsenal 2-1 with Arteta in charge last month. Chelsea scored twice in the last 10 minutes to come from behind to win the game.