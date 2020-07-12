Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives Mesut Ozil update ahead of Tottenham clash

Arsenal take on Tottenham in the North London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game in 8th place, one point ahead of Spurs in a clash that could have a big impact on the rival sides’ hopes of securing European football next season.

Mesut Ozil has yet to make an appearance since returning from the coronavirus break.

Head coach Mikel Arteta cited tactical reasons and a back injury as being the reason behind his absence.

Arteta was asked whether Ozil would feature against Tottenham in the derby but kept his cards close to his chest giving a four-word response.

“No, no updates sorry,” Arteta said.

It is not known whether Ozil is match fit for the clash. The playmaker of Turkish origin is usually very active on social media but gave no training ground updates this week.

In fact, he has only posted once in July.

The derby clash will be played behind closed doors as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.