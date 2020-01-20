Arsenal Defender Reveals Why Mesut Ozil ‘Enjoys’ Playing Under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi revealed why Mesut Ozil is enjoying playing under recently appointed manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta recently replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal boss and has started Ozil in six successive games since.

Ozil had previously struggled for playing time under Emery but looks to have rediscovered his spark under the new head coach.

Mustafi was quoted by Goal as saying that Ozil is well suited to Arteta’s brand of attacking football: “Mesut is a good friend of mine and I know him very well.

“I knew him before his time at Arsenal and I know what he is capable of. For him, and a lot of other players, the change that we had with the boss helped him a lot, as it helped a lot of other players.

“When the team is performing well, it is easier when everyone knows how we want to play. You can focus on your job and you don’t have to care about a lot of other things because everyone is doing their job and knows what to do. You can focus on yourself.

“For him, now, because we want to play football, we want to play attacking football, it suits him. He enjoys himself and when he is playing like he has in the last few games it helps the team.”

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ozil and Mustafi both started for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

The north London based outfit will take on London rivals Chelsea next on Tuesday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Ozil is match fit and is expected to feature against the Blues in the derby clash.

A victory for Arsenal would close the points gap with fourth-placed Chelsea to seven points.