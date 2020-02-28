Arsenal legend issues Mesut Ozil warning about two Gunners stars

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been issued a warning about his star playmaker Mesut Ozil according to Martin Keown.

Per the source, Arteta has been told that Ozil’s wages mean the club must limit how much they’re willing to pay Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as they look to sign pair to new contracts.

The news means Arsenal may look to move Ozil on in the summer. The 31-year-old has already been linked with a move to Fenerbahce this week.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has insisted Arsenal cannot afford to pay over the odds for Lacazette and Aubameyang while Ozil is still on the books.

“There has to be a limit. A club with Ozil’s contract and the problems that created,” Keown told BT Sport [Express].

“There’s a lot of work to be done in the boardroom negotiating these contracts because they’re certainly doing the business on the pitch.

“We know the two strikers are as good as anything really in the Premier League, they’re quite lethal in front of goal.

“Lacazette went nine games without scoring recently but has scored in his last two appearances.

“But they enjoy playing with one another, why not keep them together?”

Ozil is currently on a £350,000 per-week deal with Arsenal and has over a year remaining on his contract.

The playmaker played the full 120 minutes during Arsenal’s defeat to Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday night.