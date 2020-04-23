Mesut Ozil joins Chelsea stars to provide Sierra Leone 60,000 face masks amid coronavirus pandemic

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Mesut Özil of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil has joined a group of Chelsea stars led by Antonio Rudiger in a project to send 60,000 face masks to Sierra Leone to help in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rudiger’s family stem from Sierra Leone but fled that country in 1991 to Germany as refugees following the civil war.

The Germany international will be joined by N’Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odio in donating to local charity groups Madam Wokie and Lunchbox Gift.

Each player involved offered $5000 with the donations being matched by the European Union who are also supporting the initiative.

Rudiger revealed the details of the project on his official Twitter account and thanked his teammates as well as Ozil.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has come under fire for reportedly being one of just three Arsenal players to reject a 12.5 percent wage cut according to the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old is the highest-paid player in the Arsenal team earning £350,000 per-week.

Ozil is, however, involved in several charitable projects and initiatives to help impoverished and disabled children.