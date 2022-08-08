Arsenal midfielder joins Turkish giants for €6m transfer fee on a four-year deal

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira joined Galatasaray for a €6m transfer fee the Super Lig club revealed.

The Lions confirmed the transfer in an official statement.

Galatasaray revealed that Arsenal will be paid €4m and that Torreira has signed a four-year deal, he will be paid €2.75m per-season.

The full statement read: “Lucas Sebastian Torreira Di Pascua and Arsenal Football Club PLC have reached an agreement with Galatasaray. Arsenal will be paid a €6m transfer fee. The footballer has agreed to a four-year deal and will be paid €2.75m per season.”

Torreira arrive in Istanbul, Turkey over the weekend where he received a warm welcome from Galatasaray fans including the ultras – Ultraslan – leader Sebahattin Sirin.

Istanbul: Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira arriving at the airport and set to be unveiled as new Galatasaray players. 🟡🔴 #Galatasaray@beINSPORTS 🎥pic.twitter.com/TrX2MPpl5w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022

Thousands more Galatasaray fans turned up to escort Torreira and Martins out of the airport and lined the roads with flares.

The Uruguay international was pictured wearing a Galatasaray flag and arrived with fellow transfer Dries Martins.

The 26-year-old had 12 months remaining on his Arsenal contract and had spent the last two seasons out on loan.

Galatasaray won their first match of the season 1-0 away to Antalyaspor with Bafetimbi Gomis scoring the only goal of the game.

Torreira has undergone his medical and been registered as a Galatasaray player, he could be eligible to make his debut next week at home against Giresunspor.