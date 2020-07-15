Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil issues update ahead of Liverpool clash

Mesut Ozil has yet to play for Arsenal since the Premier League returned following the coronavirus disruptions.

The playmaker of Turkish origin was initially left out of the squad for tactical reasons but was then ruled out due to a back problem.

Arsenal issued a statement yesterday revealing that Ozil’s injury situation remained uncertain.

Additionally, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta revealed that there had been no change and he had no updates.

Ozil seems to have made a recovery as he returned to training today.

The 31-year-old posted a photograph on his official Instagram channel alongside the message ‘I am ready’.

The North London based outfit take on Liverpool today at the Emirates Stadium desperately in need of a win to keep any hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Arsenal are nine points off a top-four spot with just a few games remaining.

Champions League football looks unlikely next season but if the Gunners do not improve their league standing they may even fail to qualify for the Europa League next term.