Arsenal star Mesut Ozil agrees to fan challenge but asks to see birth certificate

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil agreed to an unusual challenge from a fan on his official Twitter account.

The fan sent a Tweet to Ozil claiming that his wife agreed that he could name their child Ozil if the Arsenal star gave him a retweet.

@MesutOzil1088 wife is expecting in july she said if i can get you to reply i can name the kid Ozil, dont let me down pic.twitter.com/Hw9aMvnkGT — Jack Robinson (@kingArsenejr) March 5, 2020

The playmaker of Turkish origin did end up giving a retweet but told the fan to keep to his side of the bargain.

Ozil asked the fan to agree to send him the birth certificate when the child is born in July as proof.

It's a deal mate ✔ I don't let you down. 👍🏼😉 Now it's your turn. I want to see the birth certificate of your kid in July 👶🏼📄😁 https://t.co/GgEjAmKjTu — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 9, 2020

The fan responded with a Tweet showing a print screen of his partners response.

Jack also tweeted the following in response to Ozil.

Wow couldnt love you more, thanks for the reply ozil, wont let you down — Jack Robinson (@kingArsenejr) March 9, 2020

All we have to do now is wait a few months to see if Jack Robinson follows through and does actually name his child Ozil.

Jack doubled down on his pledge after receiving several messages on Twitter following his interaction with the Arsenal star.

95% of the replies I received today were extremely nice, thank you to everyone for the congratulations on the baby, wont let my end of the deal down, secondly those 5% of people my god twitter #AFC — Jack Robinson (@kingArsenejr) March 9, 2020

Ozil himself is also expecting a baby with his pregnant wife Amine Ozil [Gulse].