Arsenal star Mesut Ozil agrees to fan challenge but asks to see birth certificate

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal passes the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil agreed to an unusual challenge from a fan on his official Twitter account.

The fan sent a Tweet to Ozil claiming that his wife agreed that he could name their child Ozil if the Arsenal star gave him a retweet.

The playmaker of Turkish origin did end up giving a retweet but told the fan to keep to his side of the bargain.

Ozil asked the fan to agree to send him the birth certificate when the child is born in July as proof.

The fan responded with a Tweet showing a print screen of his partners response.

Jack also tweeted the following in response to Ozil.

All we have to do now is wait a few months to see if Jack Robinson follows through and does actually name his child Ozil.

Jack doubled down on his pledge after receiving several messages on Twitter following his interaction with the Arsenal star.

Ozil himself is also expecting a baby with his pregnant wife Amine Ozil [Gulse].