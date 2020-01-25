Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Among Several Football Stars To Send Messages Of Condolences To Victims Of Elazig Earthquake

By
Emre Sarigul
-
WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal arrives prior to the Premier League match between Watford FC and Arsenal FC at Vicarage Road on September 15, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was among several footballers to send messages of condolences to the victims of the Elazig earthquake which rocked south-eastern Turkey yesterday.

At least 18 people died and hundreds were left injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Gezin district of Elazig according to AP.

Thirty buildings collapsed from the earthquake according to Murat Kurum, the environment minister.

The quake struck at 20:55 local time at a depth of 6.7 kilometers near the town of Sivrice in Elazig.

This was followed by several aftershocks with the strongest being magnitude 5.4 and 5.1.

Ozil send out a message on his official Twitter account in English and his native Turkish that his prayers are with ‘everyone who has been affected by the earthquake’.

The message was accompanied by the Turkish flag.

Former Galatasaray striker Bafetimbi Gomis also posted a message for the victims of the earthquake.

As did Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

NBA star Cedi Osman meanwhile, revealed that he will donate $100 for every 3 point shot made in the game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls tonight.