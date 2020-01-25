Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Among Several Football Stars To Send Messages Of Condolences To Victims Of Elazig Earthquake

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was among several footballers to send messages of condolences to the victims of the Elazig earthquake which rocked south-eastern Turkey yesterday.

At least 18 people died and hundreds were left injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Gezin district of Elazig according to AP.

Thirty buildings collapsed from the earthquake according to Murat Kurum, the environment minister.

The quake struck at 20:55 local time at a depth of 6.7 kilometers near the town of Sivrice in Elazig.

This was followed by several aftershocks with the strongest being magnitude 5.4 and 5.1.

Ozil send out a message on his official Twitter account in English and his native Turkish that his prayers are with ‘everyone who has been affected by the earthquake’.

The message was accompanied by the Turkish flag.

My prayers are with everyone who has been affected by the earthquake in Turkey 🇹🇷🙏

Dualarım sizinle🙏 pic.twitter.com/djFLAzRYUW — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 24, 2020

Former Galatasaray striker Bafetimbi Gomis also posted a message for the victims of the earthquake.

As did Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Herkese geçmiş olsun. Rabbim her türlü felaketten bizleri korusun.🙏 #Elazığ — Çağlar Söyüncü (@Syncaglar) January 24, 2020

NBA star Cedi Osman meanwhile, revealed that he will donate $100 for every 3 point shot made in the game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls tonight.