Arsenal star Mesut Ozil gives quarantine update with ‘Pablito’ and ‘Balboa’

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has given his followers an update on how he is doing in quarantine.

Like the rest of us footballers are staying at home as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With the Premier League suspended and everybody stuck at home it is up to footballers to keep their fans updated.

Ozil has been posting on his social media channels and broadcasting his online gaming on Twitch.

His latest Instagram post showed that he seems to be fairly well.

Ozil shared a photograph chilling with his two dogs Pablito and Balboa.

Ozil also tweet the stay at home hashtag – and who would not want to stay at home if you lived in a mansion and have a garden the size of a park.

The English FA have yet to set a return date for the Premier League which is suspended due to the coronavirus disruptions.

Ozil is at home with his wife Amine and their newly born child Eda.

The playmaker of Turkish origin also gave an update on his very own stay at home challenge.