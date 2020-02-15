Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Gives Training Day Update Ahead Of Newcastle Clash

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil gave a training day update on his official social media channels today.

Ozil who has returned to London after a brief spell in Turkey and Dubai looked in high spirits along with several teammates at training today.

The playmaker of Turkish origin shared a photograph of what appears to be a training session match involving a team wearing black shirts and a team that did not.

The black shirts won the training game. Ozil does not appear to be wearing a black shirt but claimed to be part of the victorious side.

However, teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exposed Ozil calling him a ‘liar’ in the comments.

Sead Kolasinac was also part of the winning team and can be seen showing off his guns. Ozil was impressed with his biceps back in Dubai last week.

Ozil is match fit heading into the Newcastle clash and likely to feature.

The game has taken on more importance following Manchester City’s suspension from the Champions League next season.

A 5th placed finish could result in qualification for the elite European football competition.

The Gunners are currently 11th but just eight points off 5th placed Sheffield United. The north London outfit could however, cut the gap to five points with a win as they have a game in hand.