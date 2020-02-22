Arsenal star Ozil helps 23 children receive life changing surgery in India, more operations planned

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has helped 23 children receive life-changing surgery in Bangalore, India as part of the Big Shoe project.

Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut traveled to India to oversee the project with a team of German doctors.

Turkish-Football can confirm that Ozil will be helping impoverished children in a different country every month.

Another 23 life-changing surgeries done ✔ Check out this report about the progress @BigShoe_11 is making in Bangalore, India on my YouTube channel 🇮🇳 Thanks again to everyone supporting this project! ❤ https://t.co/J57LXOsLt8 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 21, 2020

The full video was shared on Ozil’s official Youtube account.

The Big Shoe charity posted a message thanking Ozil and his team on their official Twitter account.

Next stop: India 🇮🇳 Another successful mission was taking place in Bangalore where 23 children got life-changing surgeries by Dr. Diedrich Stindt and his team. Dr. Erkut Sögüt from team @MesutOzil1088 will show you the incredible work from the Interplast Sektion Stuttgart Münster pic.twitter.com/3YwhaDNnzG — BigShoe (@BigShoe_11) February 21, 2020

The Arsenal star has funded similar projects around the world and supported 19 kids receive life-changing surgery in Uganda last month.

Big Shoe is a global charity helping disadvantaged kids with life-changing medical operations for cleft lips and palates, cataracts, heart defects, burns and more.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has been involved in the charity since 2014 when he took on the 11 children who needed surgery during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Ozil and his wife Amine Gulse marked their wedding day in Istanbul over the summer by funding surgery for 1,000 children via BigShoe.

The married couple also helped feed thousands of homeless people in Istanbul as part of a project with Red Crescent.