Arsenal star Ozil helps 23 children receive life changing surgery in India, more operations planned

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal runs with the ball under pressure from Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has helped 23 children receive life-changing surgery in Bangalore, India as part of the Big Shoe project.

Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut traveled to India to oversee the project with a team of German doctors.

Turkish-Football can confirm that Ozil will be helping impoverished children in a different country every month.

The full video was shared on Ozil’s official Youtube account.

The Big Shoe charity posted a message thanking Ozil and his team on their official Twitter account.

The Arsenal star has funded similar projects around the world and supported 19 kids receive life-changing surgery in Uganda last month.

Big Shoe is a global charity helping disadvantaged kids with life-changing medical operations for cleft lips and palates, cataracts, heart defects, burns and more.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has been involved in the charity since 2014 when he took on the 11 children who needed surgery during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Ozil and his wife Amine Gulse marked their wedding day in Istanbul over the summer by funding surgery for 1,000 children via BigShoe.

The married couple also helped feed thousands of homeless people in Istanbul as part of a project with Red Crescent.