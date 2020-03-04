Arsenal star Mesut Ozil raises awareness of India project as part of ‘Your story our voice’ project

By
Emre Sarigul
-
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates with his tem mate Mesut Ozil after scoring his team's first goalduring the Joan Gamper trophy friendly match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Nou Camp on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been using his social media accounts to raise awareness and combat racism, discrimination and raise mental health awareness through the ‘Your story our voice’ campaign.

Ozil shared a video sent by siblings Shaona and Preetam who founded the PASS Collective which uses sport, education and development to positively impact society in India.

The footage shows Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut who was recently in India working on charity initiatives for the playmaker of Turkish origin.

Ozil helped 23 children receive life-changing surgery in Bangalore, India through the Big Shoe project last month.

Turkish-Football reported that the 31-year-old will be helping impoverished children in a different country every month.

Ozil shared a four-page statement on his official Twitter and Instagram last June regarding the ‘Your story our voice’ project.

Fans were asked to send in videos regarding their experiences suffering discrimination and dealing with mental health issues.