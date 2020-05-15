Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reveals why he invented the ‘chopshot’

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has revealed why and how he created his trademark ‘chopshot’.

Ozil took part in a video on the official Arsenal website – which we assume was filmed prior to the coronavirus outbreak due to the lack of social distancing.

The video was shared on the official Arsenal Youtube channel.

In the video Ozil is asked about the ‘chopshot’ which he used to score against both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth last season.

The playmaker of Turkish origin also famously scored using the technique against Liverpool in a pulsating 3-3 draw at the Emirates back in December 2017.

Basically he manages to bounce his shot off the floor as opposed to a conventional chip shot – they explain it better in the video below.

“If I’m running in front of the goal and the goalkeeper is jumping like that, sometimes if you make a chip the defender can run and clear it,” Ozil said.

“If you chip the ball it will go slowly to the goal, if you do it like this it’s still a chip but quicker. If you do it like that with power so the ball is going over the goalkeeper, don’t forget they are always jumping to the left or right.

“If you show them you will shoot and they are jumping they will never expect that.”

The Premier League is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions so Arsenal fans will have to wait a little longer for any more chopshots.

A return date has yet to be set for the return of football in England.