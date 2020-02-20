Arsenal star Mesut Ozil signs Fortnite World Cup Champion to M10 E-sports team

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has signed Fortnite World Cup Champion Nyhrox to his M10 E-sports team.

Ozil announced the development on his official M10 E-sports Twitter page which included a short video clip of their latest addition to the team.

Emil “nyhrox” Bergquist Pedersen was part of a team that won $1.5M USD in the Fortnite World Cup.

Nyhrox split up with ‘Aqua’ after the World Cup and parted ways with the COOLER Esport team.

The Fortnite star player posted the same video in a tweet to announce joining Ozil’s team.

As a solo player he finished the DreamHack Winter competition in Sweden 19th and the AO Summer Smash 2020 in fourth place.

Ozil himself has made no secret that he enjoys e-gaming and has streamed himself playing Fortnite on Twitch in the past.

Ozil’s e-gaming team has players from USA, India, Denmark, Brazil, including FIFA world champion Pedro ‘PResende97’ Resende.

FIFA picked Ozil as their ambassador for the eFIFA World Cup in London last September recognising his investments and involvement in the growing sector.