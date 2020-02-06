Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Spends Over £500,000 On Armour Plated Mercedes G63 Mansory Car For Wife Amine Gulse

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reportedly spent £516,000 (4m Turkish Lira) on an armor played Mercedes G63 Mansory car for his wife Amine Gulse according to the Sabah newspaper.

Per the source, the playmaker of Turkish origin brought his wife a new car with added security features following the attempted robbery in London over the summer.

An armed mo-ped gang tried to rob Ozil and Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac while Gulse was in the car.

Fortunately, Kolasinac was able to scare the thieves away which allowed Ozil his wife and the Bosnia international to escape in a car.

They were, however, pursued in a car chase before seeking refuge at a nearby Turkish restaurant.

The report goes onto state that Gulse now travels with security and has implemented other measures as well to protect her safety.

Arsenal are currently on their winter break. Ozil traveled to Turkey for his holiday and met up with Mohamed Elneny yesterday who is on loan at Besiktas.

The Gunners return to action on Sunday, February 16 at the Emirates Stadium.