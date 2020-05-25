Arsenal star Mesut Ozil takes part in bottle flip challenge

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is well known for his technique on the ball but it appears he also has impressive skills off the ball.

The playmaker of Turkish origin took part in a bottle flip challenge on thef2 Instagram account.

Ozil flips a bottle filled a third the way up with what we assume to be water.

He proceeds to flip the bottle effortlessly several times without even looking at it.

You can check it out below.

Ozil has been out of action since the Premier League was put on hold on March 13 due to coronavirus disruptions.

A return date has yet to be set but the Premier League hope to return to action next month.

Teams in England have started returning to training but whether the league returns will ultimately be down to the health situation.

Ozil has one goal and three assists in 23 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season.