Arsenal star Mesut Ozil to focus on building own brand when Adidas deal ends

Mesut Ozil’s agent has responded to reports in the German press that Adidas axed his client.

Bild reported that Adidas will end Ozil’s £22m-a-year deal and that his ‘public image’ could be behind the move.

Sogut has however, denied the reports and made it clear that the deal is just coming to an end and that Ozil will focus on building his M10 brand instead.

“There is no termination,” Sogut told The Athletic.

“The contract is running out. It’s like any other contract agreement or contract you have with a club — like if Mesut’s contract runs out with Arsenal next year, Arsenal wouldn’t say one month before they were ‘dumping’ him.”

Ozil has several brands under the M10 umbrella including an e-sports team.

The M10 brand also sells branded sportswear.

Ozil could even technically create or brand his own boots when his Adidas deal ends. He will have the freedom to wear any boots he likes at the end of the month and is looking forward to doing so.

“After this contract, he doesn’t have to wear something just because the sponsor says,” continued Sogut.

“Maybe he’ll wear Puma for a couple of days, then one day, Nike; maybe a brand from Indonesia or Malaysia. Who knows?

“It’s up to him now. There are some classic boots from the past he wants to wear.”

Despite his £22m Adidas deal coming to an end Ozil is still the highest paid player at Arsenal earning £350,000 per-week.

The playmaker of Turkish origin is also one of the most popular footballers on social media in the Premier League with over 90 million followers.

Ozil has returned to Arsenal training after a break following the coronavirus disruptions.

The Premier League is set to return on 17 June.