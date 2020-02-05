Arsenal Star ‘Mr Assist’ Meets Mohamed Elneny In Turkey

Mesut Ozil traveled to Turkey as part of the new Premier League initiative to introduce a winter break.

Arsenal will not play again until Sunday 16 February 2020 at home against Newcastle United.

While in Turkey the Arsenal playmaker caught up with Mohamed Elneny.

The Egypt international is currently on loan at Besiktas from Arsenal.

Elneny shared a photograph of himself alongside Ozil on his official social media channels.

The 27-year-old called Ozil ‘Mr Assist’ and described the playmaker of Turkish origin as being somebody he looks up to and learns from.

Ozil responded in the comment section with the following comment.

Elneny recently revealed that Ozil played a key role in convincing – or assisting – him in his decision to make the move to Turkey.

The Arsenal midfielder is on loan at Besiktas until the end of the season.

The Black Eagles do have a buy option but considering their current financial position it is unlikely that they will be able to sign Elneny on a permanent move.