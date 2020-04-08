Arsenal star’s agent tells players to reject wage cut, slams politicians for not protecting NHS staff against coronavirus

Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut told players to reject proposed wage cuts amid calls from Health Secretary Matt Hancock for footballers to “take a pay cut and play their part” in helping with the fight against coronavirus.

Sogut is advising the Arsenal star in addition to his other players across Europe not to accept immediate wage cuts.

Additionally, he slammed politicians in the UK for trying to deflect attention on footballers to hide their own shortcomings.

Sogut berated politicians for failing to protect NHS staff and picking a fight with footballers who are an easy target.

Speaking on the Football Business Academy’s latest webinar, Sogut said: “I wouldn’t recommend agreeing a cut today because I don’t know tomorrow if the league will be played, if clubs will get TV and sponsorship money.

“What the exact financial impact is on the clubs, we can see three to six months later — but we can’t see it today.

“Deferral is an option but not to agree a cut today when the clubs may still make the same profit as last year.

“When politicians tell players to do their part, it’s a distraction because they can’t even protect NHS staff.

“It’s easy to target these ‘greedy’ Premier League players — but so many players do so much for charity.”

The UK has instructed the football authorities to “come together with an agreement urgently”.

Sogut revealed that agents have been left out of the loop: “Talks are ongoing but we agents have been left out. We are not playing a part.

“However, whatever happens in the end will have to go through to us.

“The most important thing is to be fair, transparent and honest.”

The Premier League is currently postponed due to coronavirus disruptions. A return date has yet to be set.

If football does not return soon it could open up a myriad of problems with player contracts, season timetables and broadcast deals among the potential major issues that will need resolving.