Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil & Lacazette hit back at ‘haters’ after Newcastle win

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil scored his first goal of the season in the 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alexander Lacazette meanwhile came off the bench to score and end his nine-game goal drought in the process.

Both players have come under criticism for their lack of goals and assists of late but both hit back at their ‘haters’ on Instagram.

Lacazette shared a photograph alongside Ozil with both players holding their thumbs up.

The caption read: “The haters: They can’t score… They can’t assist…

Us:”

It appears Shkodran Mustafi actually took the photograph if his comment is to be believed. He even joked that he has the copyright for the photo.

Martinelli meanwhile, referred to Ozil as Mesutinho and Lacazette as Lacazinho.

Ozil also responded to the post with a love heart.

The north London outfit travel to Greece for the first leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie against Olympiacos next.

Arsenal then take on Everton at the Emirates on Sunday hoping to extend their unbeaten league form in 2020.