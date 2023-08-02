Arsenal Terminate Striker’s Contract, Expected to Join Besiktas

Nicolas Pepe is set to leave Arsenal after his contract was terminated according to Transfermarkt.

Per the source, the Gunners wanted to get Pepe – who still has a year remaining on his reported £140,000 per-week deal – off the books.

The report claims Pepe is now set to join Besiktas on a free transfer. The Turkish club have reportedly agreed to terminate the final year of his Arsenal contract.

Additionally, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Pepe is ‘out of the project’ at Arsenal and that he is in talks with Besiktas over a potential move.

Turkish side Besiktas have now genuine interest in Nicolas Pépé — he's out of the project at Arsenal and prepared to leave ⚪️⚫️🇹🇷 #Besiktas Negotiations will take place in order to discuss structure of potential deal.

The 28-year-old Ivorian winger joined Arsenal for a club-record fee of £72m in 2019, but he has struggled to make an impact at the club.

He has scored 27 goals in 112 appearances for Arsenal, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Nice.

Pepe’s departure is a sign of the changing times at Arsenal. The club have spent heavily this summer, signing players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

They are looking to build a more experienced squad that can challenge for the Premier League title.

Pepe’s career at Arsenal has been a disappointment. He was brought in to be a star player, but he has never been able to consistently perform at the highest level.

He will be hoping to revive his career at Besiktas who are rebuilding for a title challenge this season.