Arsenal vs Olympiacos – Mesut Ozil seen training, Emre Mor ruled out

Arsenal take on Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 32 second-leg clash at the Emirates stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners won the first-leg in Greece by a 1-0 scoreline.

Mesut Ozil did not travel to the first game as he wanted to be near his wife who is entering the final stages of her pregnancy.

Ozil was seen training for the second-leg and is in the squad. The playmaker of Turkish origin will start his first Europa League game of the season if he does feature tonight.

The 31-year-old has played just 30 minutes of Europa league football this season.

It remains to be seen whether he will start but he will at the very least be expected to make the bench.

Ozil has, however, played a starring role in the Arsenal side since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager.

Sead Kolasinac picked up a shoulder injury against Everton on the weekend and is a doubt for tonight.

Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney are all ruled out of action.

Turkey international Emre Mor meanwhile, has not made the trip to London as he is out injured.

Mor did not feature in the first-leg either. In fact, he has yet to start a game since joining the Greek giants in January.

Ruben Semedo is suspended for the visitors and Hillal Soudani is out injured.

Olympiacos squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Sa, Allain, Karargyris

Defenders: Elabdellaoui, Tsimikas, Ba, Papadopoulos, Torosidis, Cisse, Gaspar

Midfielders: Camara, Bouchalakis, Guilherme, Masouras, Lovera, Valbuena, Xenitidis, Randjelovic

Forwards: El-Arabi, Bullari

These are the expected lineups for the game.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Leno; Sokratis, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Nelson, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Sa; Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Ba, Tsimikas; Fortounis, Guilherme, Camara; Masouras, El-Arabi, Valbuena