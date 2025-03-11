Balogun Warns Rangers: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce Still a Threat Despite Lead

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has issued a cautionary message to his teammates, emphasizing the enduring threat posed by Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce ahead of their crucial Europa League round of 16 second-leg clash at Ibrox.

Despite holding a 3-1 advantage from the first leg in Turkey, Balogun insists the tie is far from decided.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Rangers, buoyed by Cyriel Dessers’ impressive performance in Istanbul, have had ample time to prepare for the return fixture, having enjoyed a weekend off.

However, Balogun has stressed the importance of maintaining peak performance to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

With the Old Firm derby against Celtic looming on Sunday, the veteran Nigerian centre-back is determined to keep his focus firmly on the European encounter.

“It’s a big week with two perfect fixtures. Obviously, Fenerbahce is first up, and we had a very good result over there, but we’re going against the Special One with some very good players, and I think it’s far from over,” Balogun stated, as reported by the Daily Record.

He added, “I can only speak for myself, but it really is like that (one game at a time). I don’t think about the weekend so much. Obviously, it is there, but those games are always big. Right now, the main focus is getting through to the next round in Europe, therefore, we have to focus on Fenerbahce. I’m sorry to be boring!”

Balogun acknowledged the significance of the first-leg victory but cautioned against complacency.

“It was a really good result and performance. But like I said, this is Mourinho, and I’m sure he will have a few tricks up his sleeve. He wouldn’t have been happy at all after the tie over there, but I think there’s a lot of confidence for us to take, and we can probably up our game in terms of on the ball,” he said.

Rangers’ recent European record, including their 2022 Europa League final appearance and their historic away win in Turkey, underscores their capabilities.

Balogun’s warning serves as a reminder that they must remain vigilant against a Mourinho-led Fenerbahce side determined to overturn the deficit.