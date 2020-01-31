Barcelona Outcast Arda Turan Set To Complete Move To Flamengo

Barcelona outcast Arda Turan is set to complete his move to Flamengo according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the former Turkey international is locked in talks with the Brazilian side and the transfer is expected to go through shortly.

Turan’s former Atletico Madrid teammate Felipe Luis reportedly played a key role in helping to setup the negotiations.

The 33-year-old had his Basaksehir loan contract terminated in January.

Turan was linked with a move to Galatasaray but his former side vetoed making Barcelona an offer.

Barcelona meanwhile, had no plans to make use of Turan into the final six months of his contract.

Turan failed to register a single goal or assist in 12 appearances over the first half of the season for Basaksehir.

The former Atleti star has fallen from grace over recent years. After struggling for playing time at Barcelona he was loaned to Basaksehir.

He also retired from the Turkey national side after allegedly grabbing journalist Bilal Mese on a flight from Macedonia and swearing at him.

Turan also recently received a suspended sentence for firing a gun in a hospital in Istanbul.

The experienced midfielder got into a fight with Berkay Sahin last year at an Istanbul nightclub which ended with a broken nose for the pop star.

Turan then turned up at the hospital Sahin was being treated at and shot at the floor.

He was sentenced for firing a gun to cause panic, illegal possession of weapons and intentional injury.