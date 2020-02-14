Barcelona star Arda Turan linked with shock Japanese side Urawa Reds move

Former Turkey international Arda Turan has been closely linked with a move to Japanese J1 League side Urawa Reds.

The 33-year-old has been looking for a new club after his loan-deal with Istanbul Basaksehir was cut short.

Turan was forced to return to Barcelona after his former club Galatasaray decided against signing him.

According to the Turkish outlet Fanatik, Turan is now in talks with J1 League side Urawa Reds.

Several players from Barcelona, including David Villa, Andres Iniesta and Xavi have previously made the move to the Japanese league.

Turan has also been linked with a move for the Brazilian side Flamengo in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old made just nine Turkish Super Lig appearances for Basaksehir this season, playing for just 179 minutes.

The J League season starts later this month. Urawa Reds finished last season in 14th spot with 37 points in 34 games. The transfer window in Japan comes to an end on March 27.